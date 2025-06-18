PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,505.11 points

Wed, 18 Jun 2025

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 1,505.11 points, a negative change of 1.23 percent, closing at 120,465.93 points as compared to 121,971.04 points on the last trading day.

A total of 707,300,056 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,152,012,654 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.273 billion against Rs 27.983 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 470 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 102 of them recorded gains and 327 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 110,905,125 shares at Rs 1.50 per share, Prud Mod. 1st with 51,711,290 shares at Rs 4.61 per share and Pervez Ahmed Co. with 41,067,952 shares at Rs 3.15 per share.

Macter International Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 46.72 per share closing at Rs513.90 whereas runner-up was Hinopak Motors Limited with Rs41.00 rise in its share price to close at Rs451.03.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1,530.02 per share price, closing at Rs 13,770.15, whereas the runner-up Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 211.00 decline in its per share price to Rs 22,989.00.