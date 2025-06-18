SIFC marks two years of reforms, investment and economic revival

It has helped secure investment agreements worth billions of rupees in the mineral sector

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has successfully completed two years, delivering significant achievements in driving economic reforms, attracting foreign investment, and supporting key sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Since its formation, the SIFC has helped secure investment agreements worth billions of rupees in the mineral sector, strengthening the foundation for long-term economic resilience.

In agriculture, the launch of corporate farming and the Green Pakistan Initiative have introduced advanced practices such as smart farming to boost productivity.

The council has also taken proactive steps to position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global IT and telecom markets, opening new opportunities for digital growth.

To maintain economic stability, SIFC has supported strict implementation of a zero-tolerance approach to hoarding and smuggling, leading to decisive enforcement actions across the country.

In addition, key advancements have been made in sectors like industry, tourism, and privatization. Major reforms in the energy and renewable sectors reflect a strong commitment to sustainable development and future-ready infrastructure.

As it enters its third year, the SIFC remains focused on unlocking Pakistan’s investment potential and accelerating inclusive economic growth.

