AJK govt presents 'tax-free' budget for FY2025-26

Business Business AJK govt presents 'tax-free' budget for FY2025-26

Total estimated budget size for upcoming fiscal year is set at Rs310.2 billion

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 14:14:47 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan on Wednesday presented a tax-free budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Speaking at the budget session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, he said the total estimated budget size for the upcoming fiscal year is set at Rs310.2 billion, which is an increase of Rs8.62 billion compared to the previous year.

He stated that the development and non-development budget is fixed at Rs310.2 billion, with non-development expenditures estimated at Rs261 billion and development expenditures at Rs49 billion.

He added that Rs2 billion have been allocated for the introduction of a health card in the upcoming fiscal year, while Rs240 million have been earmarked under the education package for school upgrades and the establishment of new institutions.

Read also: Balochistan unveils Rs1,028bn budget for FY2025-26

To address the shortage of teachers in educational institutions, Rs60 million have been allocated, and biometric attendance systems have been implemented across all departments.

The FM also announced that Rs3.799 billion have been allocated for food subsidies to provide affordable flour to the public in the coming fiscal year. Additionally, Rs1.5 billion have been proposed for the information and communication sector.

On the other hand, ahead of the budget session in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, opposition members staged a protest and sit-in by locking the doors of the assembly, preventing government members from entering and causing a delay in the session.

Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan appealed to the opposition to come inside the assembly and register their protest formally. He termed the opposition's action as illegal and unparliamentary.



