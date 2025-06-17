Balochistan unveils Rs1,028bn budget for FY2025-26

A 10% increase in salaries and a 7% raise in pensions given

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani is presenting Rs1,028 billion budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

The total expenditure of the budget set at Rs991 billion with surplus of Rs36.7 billion. The amount allocated to non-developmental projects stood at Rs642 billion.

Salaries and Pensions

Shoaib Nosherwani, in his budget speech, announced a 10% increase in salaries for government employees and a 7% rise in pensions.

He emphasized that the provincial government consulted all political parties to ensure inclusive decision-making. Nosherwani described the budget as balanced, prioritizing rural development and public welfare, with tangible benefits reaching the masses.

Health Sector

The budget has allocated Rs16.4 billion for various health sector projects and new job positions under the development budget, while Rs71 billion has been designated under the non-development expenditures in the health department.

The minister in his budget speech said the Balochistan government has prioritized education, creating 1,170 contract and 67 regular positions in the education department.

For the current fiscal year, Rs28 billion has been allocated for Early Childhood Education (ECE) and school education. Additionally, Rs6.7 billion in grants under the Global Partnership for Education has been designated for further reforms and improvements in education.

For the upcoming fiscal year, over 1,200 new positions have been created. The budget allocates Rs19.8 billion for school education under the development budget and Rs101 billion for non-development expenditures.

The Higher Education and Technical Education Department received Rs22.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with a 100 percent increase in the budget for universities this year.

Agriculture

Rs10 billion have been allocated to the agriculture department under the development scheme and Rs16 billion have been allocated under the non-development expenditure.

Communications and Works

The department received top priority with 19 percent of the development budget, allocated over Rs55.21 billion.

Irrigation

Rs42.78 billion has been earmarked for irrigation projects.

Education and Health

School education projects were allocated Rs19.85 billion, higher education received Rs4.99 billion, and health sector development was assigned Rs16.15 billion.

Science and IT

A development budget of Rs12.66 billion was set aside.

Public Health Engineering

Rs17.16 billion was allocated for development projects.

Local Government, Agriculture, and Energy

Local government received Rs12.91 billion, agriculture was allocated Rs10.17 billion, and the energy sector got Rs7.84 billion.

Mines and Minerals



Rs567.6 million was designated for mines and minerals

Women’s Development

Rs154 million was allocated for women’s development projects.

Law and Order

To maintain law and order in the province, Rs83 billion have been allocated under the non-development expenditure while Rs3 billion allocated under the development scheme.