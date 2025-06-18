Current Account records over 1.8bn dollars surplus in 11 months of FY25
However, the Current Account for May 2025 recorded a deficit of $ 103 million
KARACHI (APP) - Pakistan’s External Current Account Balance recorded a surplus of US$ 1.812 billion during July to May 2024-25 as compared to a deficit of $ 1.572 billion during the first 11 months of previous fiscal year.
However, the Current Account for the month of May 2025 recorded a deficit of $ 103 million in comparison to a surplus of $ 47 million in April 2025 and a deficit of $ 235 million in May 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a report.
The cumulative balance in trade of goods during July to May 2024-25, according to the provisional figures released by the central bank, recorded a deficit of $ 24.394 billion as compared to $ 19.982 billion deficit in the corresponding period of FY 23-24.
The balance on Trade in goods during May 2025 was recorded as $ 3.048 billion as compared to a deficit of $ 2.629 billion in April 2025 and $ 2.007 billion in May 2024, the data depicted.
Balance on trade of services in July-May FY 24-25 has recorded a deficit of $ 2.668 billion as compared to $ 2.633 billion deficit during 11 months of FY 23-24, the data shown adding that in May 2025 services’ trade deficit was recorded as $ 172 million as compared to $ 187 million deficit in April 2025 and $ 231 million deficit during May 2024.
The overall trade deficit in both goods and services was recorded as $ 27.062 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year in comparison to the deficit of $ 22.615 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
In the month of May 2025, the overall deficit in trade of goods and services was recorded as $ 3.22 billion as compared to the deficit of $ 2.816 billion in April 2025 and the deficit of $ 2.238 billion during May 24.
The Balance on Primary Income recorded a deficit of $ 7.893 billion during July-May 2024-25 against a deficit of $ 7.802 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the SBP data showed.
The inflow of workers’ remittances during the first 11 months of FY 2024-25, has been recorded as $ 34.891 billion in comparison to $ 27.093 billion inflows in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the Balance on Secondary Income during July-May 24-25 was recorded as $ 36.767 billion against $ 28.845 billion in the first eleven months of FY 23-24, the SBP data showed.