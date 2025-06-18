Current Account records over 1.8bn dollars surplus in 11 months of FY25

Business Business Current Account records over 1.8bn dollars surplus in 11 months of FY25

However, the Current Account for May 2025 recorded a deficit of $ 103 million

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 09:00:21 PKT

KARACHI (APP) - Pakistan’s External Current Account Balance recorded a surplus of US$ 1.812 billion during July to May 2024-25 as compared to a deficit of $ 1.572 billion during the first 11 months of previous fiscal year.

However, the Current Account for the month of May 2025 recorded a deficit of $ 103 million in comparison to a surplus of $ 47 million in April 2025 and a deficit of $ 235 million in May 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a report.

The cumulative balance in trade of goods during July to May 2024-25, according to the provisional figures released by the central bank, recorded a deficit of $ 24.394 billion as compared to $ 19.982 billion deficit in the corresponding period of FY 23-24.

The balance on Trade in goods during May 2025 was recorded as $ 3.048 billion as compared to a deficit of $ 2.629 billion in April 2025 and $ 2.007 billion in May 2024, the data depicted.

Balance on trade of services in July-May FY 24-25 has recorded a deficit of $ 2.668 billion as compared to $ 2.633 billion deficit during 11 months of FY 23-24, the data shown adding that in May 2025 services’ trade deficit was recorded as $ 172 million as compared to $ 187 million deficit in April 2025 and $ 231 million deficit during May 2024.

The overall trade deficit in both goods and services was recorded as $ 27.062 billion during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year in comparison to the deficit of $ 22.615 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In the month of May 2025, the overall deficit in trade of goods and services was recorded as $ 3.22 billion as compared to the deficit of $ 2.816 billion in April 2025 and the deficit of $ 2.238 billion during May 24.

The Balance on Primary Income recorded a deficit of $ 7.893 billion during July-May 2024-25 against a deficit of $ 7.802 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the SBP data showed.

The inflow of workers’ remittances during the first 11 months of FY 2024-25, has been recorded as $ 34.891 billion in comparison to $ 27.093 billion inflows in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Balance on Secondary Income during July-May 24-25 was recorded as $ 36.767 billion against $ 28.845 billion in the first eleven months of FY 23-24, the SBP data showed.