PSX crosses 125,000 points as federal budget fuels record rally

Business Business PSX crosses 125,000 points as federal budget fuels record rally

The benchmark index has gained 996.3 points in early session

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 10:01:00 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record rally on Thursday as the KSE-100 has breached the 125,000 points milestone for first time as the federal budget 2025-26 has sparked optimism among investors.

The benchmark index has gained 996.3 points in early session to hit all-time high of 125,349.06 points, with a positive change of 0.8 percent.

In the proposed finance bill 2025-26, the government has kept the CGT and dividend rates unchanged contrary to expectation of some changes in tax on passive incomes. The move has spurred the bullish trend in the stock market.

A day earlier, the 100-Index also continued with bullish trend, gaining 2,328.24 points, showing positive change of 1.91 percent, and closing at 124,352.68 points.

A total of 1,041,129,574 shares worth Rs 46.707 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 478 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 283 of them recorded gains and 157 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.

Also Read: Workers' remittances increase to 34.9bn dollars in 11 months of FY25

The three top trading companies were Pervez Ahmed Company with 78,292,186 shares at Rs 2.00 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 55,140,713 shares at Rs 1.45 per share and Sui South Gas with 45,087,896 shares at Rs 41.14 per share.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the record surge in the stock market to 124,000 points and said that the bullish trend reflected the confidence of investors and businessmen in the pro-people budget presented by the government a day earlier.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that in the federal budget 2025-26, the government put no additional tax burden on the common man, and that the pay raise and tax reductions would provide relief to the salaried class.

“Alhamdulillah, the journey to national economic progress has begun. The people of Pakistan made immense sacrifices. Now, we all must work together to improve the common man’s life,” he remarked.Drones

He also appreciated the government’s economic team whose efforts led to the reduction in inflation, increase in foreign exchange reserves, remittances, and exports.

“Pakistan’s return from the brink of default, the beginning of economic stability, and the journey toward progress is a miracle. This historic economic turnaround, achieved through the hard work of the economic team and prioritizing Pakistan’s interests, will be etched in history forever,” he commented.