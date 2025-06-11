Calculator
In-focus

Journalists boycott post-budget press conference of FinMin Aurangzeb

Journalists boycott post-budget press conference of FinMin Aurangzeb

Business

Journalists walked out of the press conference in protest against the attitude of government and FBR

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD Dunya News) – Journalists on Wednesday boycotted the post-budget press conference of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Journalists walked out of the press conference in protest against the attitude of the government and the FBR.

Protesting journalists said the miniter tried to conceal facts about new taxes. Finance secreatry tried to defuse the situation. However, the finance minister started briefing the remaining newsmen sitting in the hall.

More to follow
 

Related Topics
Pakistan
Business



Related News