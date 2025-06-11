Journalists boycott post-budget press conference of FinMin Aurangzeb

Wed, 11 Jun 2025

ISLAMABAD Dunya News) – Journalists on Wednesday boycotted the post-budget press conference of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Journalists walked out of the press conference in protest against the attitude of the government and the FBR.

Protesting journalists said the miniter tried to conceal facts about new taxes. Finance secreatry tried to defuse the situation. However, the finance minister started briefing the remaining newsmen sitting in the hall.

More to follow

