Proposed budget allocations for army, air force, navy

Rs1,165b for army, Rs 520.74bn for air force, Rs 265.97bn for navy proposed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has set aside Rs2,550 billion for defence budget, reflecting a 18pc increase as compared to the last fiscal, owing to recent escalation with India.

According to official proposals for Budget 2025–26, the Pakistan Army is set to receive over Rs1,165 billion, up from the Rs 1,009billion allocated in the ongoing year.

Revised estimates suggest current year Army expenditures will reach approximately Rs 1,058 billion.

For the Pakistan Air Force, Budget 2025–26 suggests an allocation of Rs 520.74 billion, a notable increase from the Rs 451 billion assigned in the present year.

The Pakistan Navy is expected to see its budget rise to Rs 265.97billion under Budget 2025–26, compared to the Rs 230 billion set aside this year.

Revised spending for the Navy is projected to exceed Rs 238billion by the end of the current fiscal period.

The increase in allocations across all three branches reflects the government’s continued emphasis on strengthening national defence and operational preparedness, a key priority outlined in current budget.