Punjab govt to table budget 2025-26 on June 13

Upcoming budget is unlikely to introduce any new taxes

Tue, 10 Jun 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government will present its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on June 13.

According to sources, the Finance Department has submitted a summary requesting the budget session, while the Punjab Law Department has confirmed the date for the presentation.

Insiders revealed that the upcoming budget is unlikely to introduce any new taxes, and there will be no increase in existing tax rates either.

The budget will reportedly prioritise key sectors including education, health, and tourism.

Compared to last year, the education budget will be increased by PKR 110 billion, and the health sector will see an additional PKR 90 billion allocation. Tourism is set for a significant boost, with a proposed increase of over 600%, taking the total allocation for tourism to an estimated PKR 35 billion.