Business Business Govt to table Rs17.6 trillion budget for upcoming fiscal year today

The National Assembly will meet at the Parliament House at 5 PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government will present budget of Rs17.6 trillion for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday (today) before the National Assembly, slapping nearly Rs2 trillion worth new taxes.

A special meeting of the federal cabinet will be held at 4 pm under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss and approve the budget draft. The budget will later be presented before the National Assembly which will meet with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair at 5 pm.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the federal budget and later he will lay a copy of the Finance Bill, 2025, containing the Annual Budget Statement before the Senate.

The government has already announced increase in salaries and pensions of its employees, and a likely tax relief for them. The current account deficit for the fiscal year 2025–26 is estimated to be -0.5% of the GDP.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the export target has been set at $35.3 billion, while the import target is set at $65.2 billion. The federal revenue for the next fiscal year is expected to reach up to Rs19.3 trillion.

The FBR’s tax collection target is proposed to be over Rs14 trillion. The target for economic growth has been set at 4.2%. The size of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) is expected to be Rs1 trillion.

In the new budget, it is proposed to allocate Rs8.3 trillion to the provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, and Rs2.55 trillion for defense. The budget deficit is estimated to be around Rs6 trillion. A sum of Rs8.5 trillion will be spent on interest payments on debt.

ECONOMIC SURVEY OF PAKISTAN UNVEILED



On Monday, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2024–25, a key pre-budget document that outlines the government’s assessment of the national economy.

Addressing a presser later, the finance minister said that the policy rate had been reduced significantly from 22% to 11%, a strong indicator of stabilizing economic conditions.

“We are moving towards stability,” the minister remarked, adding that he appreciates the constructive steps taken by the caretaker setup.

Discussing macroeconomic performance, the finance minister stated that Pakistan’s GDP growth in the current fiscal year reached 2.7%, a significant rebound from 2023, when the country experienced negative growth.

The finance minister stated that Pakistan experienced a significant increase in the foreign exchange reserves during the current fiscal year, while also implementing crucial structural reforms aimed at transforming the economy’s DNA.