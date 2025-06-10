Govt to present budget for FY2025-26 today

The National Assembly will meet at the Parliament House at 5 PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government will present the federal budget for the next fiscal year in the National Assembly on Tuesday (today).

The National Assembly will meet at the Parliament House at 5 PM while the session of the Upper House will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the Federal Budget in the National Assembly and later he will lay a copy of the Finance Bill, 2025, containing the Annual Budget Statement before the Senate.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2024–25, a key pre-budget document that outlines the government’s assessment of the national economy.

Addressing a presser on Monday, the finance minister said that the policy rate had been reduced significantly from 22% to 11%, a strong indicator of stabilizing economic conditions.

“We are moving towards stability,” the minister remarked, adding that he appreciates the constructive steps taken by the caretaker setup.

Discussing macroeconomic performance, the finance minister stated that Pakistan’s GDP growth in the current fiscal year reached 2.7%, a significant rebound from 2023, when the country experienced negative growth.

The finance minister stated that Pakistan experienced a significant increase in the foreign exchange reserves during the current fiscal year, while also implementing crucial structural reforms aimed at transforming the economy’s DNA.