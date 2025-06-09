FinMin Aurangzeb unveils Economic Survey 2024-25

Business Business FinMin Aurangzeb unveils Economic Survey 2024-25

The Economic Survey serves as a vital document ahead of the annual federal budget

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 14:38:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2024–25, a key pre-budget document that outlines the government’s assessment of the national economy.

The Economic Survey serves as a vital document ahead of the annual federal budget, offering detailed insights into the country’s socio-economic performance over the outgoing fiscal year.

It highlights trends, achievements, and challenges across major sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, industry, services, energy, information technology and telecommunications, capital markets, health, education, transport, and communication.

Additionally, the survey will shed light on developments in social protection programs, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure.

The document will also present updated data on critical economic indicators such as inflation, trade and balance of payments, public debt, population growth, employment levels, and climate change impacts. By offering a consolidated view of these indicators, the survey aims to inform public debate and policy planning in the lead-up to the new fiscal year.

According to the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC), whose recommendations were endorsed by the National Economic Council (NEC), Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the fiscal year 2024–25 has been recorded at 2.7 percent.

Read also: GDP, agriculture miss targets as Economic Survey 2024–25 set to be unveiled today

The target for GDP growth in the next fiscal year has been set at 4.2 percent. The NEC noted that remittances witnessed a strong increase of 30.9 percent from July 2024 to April 2025, and for the first time, the current account balance remained in surplus during this period.

The survey will also highlight improvements in fiscal indicators, including a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 2.6 percent of GDP. The primary balance recorded a surplus of 3 percent of GDP, reflecting a more disciplined fiscal approach.

Owing to improved economic fundamentals and proactive monetary policy measures, the policy interest rate was gradually reduced to 11 percent. Meanwhile, credit to the private sector grew significantly, with loans amounting to Rs. 681 billion disbursed between July 2024 and May 2025.

The NEC emphasized that recent signs of economic stabilization are the result of coordinated efforts by both the federal and provincial governments. It stated that the country has now moved onto a path of economic recovery and growth. The agriculture sector played a particularly important role in strengthening national reserves and supporting economic expansion. A comprehensive strategy is currently being formulated to ensure a steady and sustainable increase in agricultural productivity in the coming years.

In terms of development spending, a total outlay of Rs. 3,483 billion has been approved for the Annual National Development Programme (ANDP) for 2024–25. Of this amount, Rs. 1,100 billion was allocated for federal development initiatives, while Rs. 2,383 billion was utilized by provincial governments for their respective projects.

The Economic Survey 2024–25 is expected to set the foundation for the forthcoming federal budget and guide Pakistan’s broader economic agenda as the country continues its efforts toward fiscal consolidation, macroeconomic stability, and inclusive growth.

