Bullish trend continues as PSX crosses 120,000 mark

The KSE-100 index has gained 622.61 points

Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 11:07:08 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its gaining streak on Monday as investors’ sentiments remain positive as they are optimistic about upcoming budget for fiscal year 2025-26 amid investment pledges from abroad.

The KSE-100 index has gained 622.61 points, tossing it above 120,200 psychological barrier with a positive change of 0.52%.

In previous session on May 30, the 100-Index gained 719.69 points, a positive change of 0.60 percent, closing at 119,691.09 points.

A total of 580,318,842 shares Rs 22.743 billion had been traded during the day. As many as 474 companies had transacted their shares in the stock market, 259 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 79,666,803 shares at Rs 1.37 per share, K-Electric Limited with 47,700,857 shares at Rs 5.32 per share and Cenrgyico PK with 35,756,575 shares at Rs 7.86 per share.

Azerbaijan announces $2b investment in Pakistan



On May 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during a trilateral summit held in Lachin with Pakistan and Turkiye.

Addressing the meeting which was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish president, the Azerbaijan president highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties among the three nations, stating that they are moving forward together to achieve shared goals.

President Aliyev said Azerbaijan ws reviewing investment projects in Pakistan and emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships in defence and other sectors with Pakistan and Turkiye.

He recalled the support both countries extended during the 2020 war, adding that defense cooperation among the three nations holds great potential and is key to regional stability. He also expressed interest in collaborating in tourism.

Commenting on regional tensions, President Aliyev noted that the Pakistan-India conflict is deeply concerning and stressed that disputes should be resolved peacefully. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s full solidarity with Pakistan during recent escalations with India.

