PSX stages recovery as KSE-100 gains over 300 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) staged a recovery on Tuesday a day after it witnessed bearish trend due to uncertainty over the IMF conditions ahead of budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index moved up by over 300 points to 118,599 points.

A day earlier, the stocks witnessed bearish trend, losing 881.55 points, a negative change of 0.74 percent, closing at 118,221.12 points.

A total of 635,535,311 shares worth Rs 18.576 billion were traded during the day. As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gains and 235 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 246,932,360 shares at Rs 5.72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 36,720,714 shares at Rs 1.27 per share and Telecard Limited with 30,010,235 shares at Rs 8.22 per share.

