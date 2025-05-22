IMF delegation calls on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar

Dar thanked IMF for successful completion of Extended Fund Facility (EFF)

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials including Tariq Bajwa, Finance Secretary, representatives from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Dar thanked the IMF for the successful completion of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) review. He also expressed gratitude for the support extended under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to economic stability, structural reforms, and sustainable development.

The IMF delegation appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing reform measures and assured continued support for the country’s economic agenda.

