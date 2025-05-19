The post-truce state of US-China trade looks dire

Optimists may take heart from the speed with which China and the US scrapped the retaliatory levies

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Markets appear to be writing off the latest Sino-American trade conflict as quickly as they priced it in. China’s benchmark CSI 300 index is up 1.4% this year, marking a full recovery from its sharp drop in early April after President Donald Trump announced a 34% reciprocal tariff on Chinese goods, which swiftly spiralled into triple-digit retaliatory levies. The latter has been cancelled and the former suspended for 90 days, leaving the official reciprocal charge at 10%, level with other countries.

In reality, it's much higher. Beijing’s burden was already heavier, having started out Trump’s second term with effective tariffs of roughly 11% incurred during his previous trade war. Almost immediately, the White House then slapped another 20% on Chinese goods, citing concerns over fentanyl. That, stacked atop the other blanket levies, brings the country’s total to more than 40%.

The administration did carve out some exemptions for smartphones, computers and other electronics. Factor in both those but also new global tariffs on products like steel, and the effective rate is almost 32%, per Fitch. That’s far higher than the global average of about 13%, the rating agency estimates.

Worse, the electronics carve-out on April 13 was followed the next day by a national security probe into semiconductor imports. If that ends up shrinking the loophole and pushing the effective rate on China higher, it will complicate already fraught trade talks.

Those with skin in the game don’t expect a quick deal restoring the status quo ante. Apple intends to shift production of most US-bound iPhones to India, Reuters reported last month. Last week, Allan Wong, CEO of Hong Kong’s Vtech — one of the world’s largest toymakers and a supplier for Walmart — told the Financial Times that he planned to shift all production for the US market out of China by the end of next year.

Other manufacturers previously battered by protracted uncertainty during Trump's 2018-2020 trade war are planning similar moves, Nikkei and others have reported. Traders may be betting on a quick resolution, but that's at odds with the dire situation on the ground.

