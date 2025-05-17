Japan mulls subsidies for Tesla's EV charging stations in tariff talks

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering a plan to offer subsidies for building charging stations for Tesla (TSLA.O) electric vehicles in tariff talks with the United States, broadcaster TBS reported on Saturday.

The government currently provides subsidies for installing charging stations for EVs only for the charging standard "CHAdeMO", which originated in Japan, but not for Tesla's "Supercharger", the report said.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has raised concerns about this issue and is requesting improvements, TBS said.

Japan is seeking a third round of US trade talks next week and the nation's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, could travel to Washington.

Separately, the Nikkei business daily reported that Japanese negotiators have signalled a willingness to discuss a reduction in U.S. tariffs on Japan, which include 25% on automobile and auto parts and 24% on other goods, rather than pushing Washington to eliminate them completely.

Akazawa has repeatedly said Tokyo wanted full removal of the U.S. tariffs on Japan. The country's priority has been to win exemptions from US tariffs on automobile and auto parts - the key sector in its export-heavy economy.