PSX sees historic surge with 9,000 points gain as tension lessens

The bullish trend is being attributed to ceasefire agreement and IMF approvals

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a historic surge following a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, and an approval granted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for release of a loan tranche to the South Asian country.

The KSE-100 index gained whopping 9,475.49 points to hit 116,650.12 points with a positive change of 8.84 percent, forcing the suspension of the market for one hour.

During the opening session, the stock market also climbed to 117,104.11 points as investors seemed confident following the positive developments.

Experts have attributed the historic surge to a powerful convergence of positive developments with the most significant catalyst is the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

The announcement for the ceasefire came after weeks of tension following the Pahalgam attack, which had triggered aggressive selloffs and fueled widespread investor concerns.

Furthermore, Pakistan has secured a crucial financial lifeline with the IMF’s approval of a $1 billion disbursement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

These developments coincided with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to reduce the policy rate by 100bps to 11%.

On May 9, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) formally approved a $1 billion disbursement for Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), marking a significant step in the country’s ongoing economic stabilisation efforts.

The tranche was greenlit following Pakistan’s successful completion of key performance benchmarks. The EFF program, which is designed to support countries facing balance-of-payment difficulties, spans a 37-month period.

Additionally, Pakistan is also a participant in the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which is aimed at enhancing climate resilience and spans 28 months. However, the current disbursement only pertains to the EFF.

This immediate release of funds is expected to provide crucial support to Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, ease fiscal pressure, and help maintain economic momentum amid ongoing global financial uncertainty.

The IMF’s decision came after Pakistan fulfilled major structural benchmarks, including improvements in the tax-to-GDP ratio, maintaining a primary fiscal surplus, and achieving provincial fiscal targets.



