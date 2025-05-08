IMF rejects India's objections on Pakistan's support programme

Fund's upcoming meeting may result in approval of $2.3 billion loan package

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) strongly responded to India's objections and announced its full support for Pakistan.

In its latest statement, the IMF confirmed that the Executive Board will hold a meeting on May 9 to review Pakistan’s loan programme as scheduled.

The statement also expressed hope for reduced tensions between India and Pakistan and called for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

According to officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance, the upcoming meeting could result in the approval of a $2.3 billion loan package for Pakistan.

Additionally, the ministry revealed that the meeting is expected to greenlight the $1.3 billion RSF (Resilience and Sustainability Facility) programme aimed at climate financing. These funds will be disbursed over 28 months to help Pakistan address the challenges of climate change. A staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF was finalized on March 25, 2025.

It is worth noting that India had earlier urged the IMF to reassess the loans granted to Pakistan, but the IMF dismissed the request.