AI system launched in Pakistan to streamline cross-border trade

Business Business AI system launched in Pakistan to streamline cross-border trade

The solution targets major inefficiencies in Pakistan’s trade sector

Follow on Published On: Fri, 02 May 2025 01:05:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A technology company from Pakistan has introduced AI Faceless Operations — a fully automated, 24/7 system designed to digitize and streamline cross-border trade.

The solution targets major inefficiencies in Pakistan’s trade sector, which suffers an estimated annual loss of $36 billion due to reliance on outdated, paper-based procedures.

The company, Galaxefi, has developed a multilingual, AI-powered virtual assistant that enables users to manage trade operations via simple voice or chat commands. The assistant can automatically populate shipment details, generate customs and regulatory documentation, provide real-time cargo tracking, and issue alerts in case of delays or exceptions.

In a statement, Galaxefi said the system is designed to operate without human oversight, making it ideal for uninterrupted logistical and support service. The AI agents allow businesses—particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and logistics providers to handle peak-season demand without the need to expand human resources.

Asif Pervez, Founder and CEO of Galaxefi, said the technology is built to empower Pakistani exporters and service providers with global-standard capabilities, reduce reliance on manual workflows, and enable seamless integration into modern supply chains.

“This faceless approach to resource management not only improves operational efficiency but also significantly reduces costs,” he said. “As Pakistan moves toward digital trade, there is a growing need for a hands-free solution that never sleeps. AI Faceless Operations lets companies focus on growth, not paperwork.”

According to Galaxefi, the system can accelerate processing times by up to 70 percent, reduce overhead, and facilitate hands-free trade operations 24/7.