World Bank approves additional $108m for KP's roads, tourism

Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 02:33:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The World Bank has approved $108 million in additional financing for two key development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed at improving rural accessibility and boosting the province’s tourism sector.

The financing includes $78 million for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KPRAP) and $30 million for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE).

“By rehabilitating critical rural road infrastructure and enhancing disaster preparedness, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project are not only improving access to essential services like health and education, but also fostering climate, economic resilience and creating job opportunities for local communities,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

The KPRAP, initially launched in 2020 with World Bank support, focuses on improving and climate-proofing rural road networks in the province. The newly approved $78 million in financing will be used to upgrade and rehabilitate rural roads to ensure safer and more reliable access to schools, healthcare facilities, and markets—particularly in remote areas vulnerable to natural disasters.

The project also places a strong emphasis on gender inclusion, with support for safe and affordable school transportation for girls. According to the World Bank, the expanded project is expected to benefit approximately 1.76 million people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This additional financing underscores the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province’s development goals,” said Muhammad Bilal Paracha, Task Team Leader for KPRAP. “The project is crucial for improving the lives of people in the province, particularly women and girls, by enhancing access to essential services and economic opportunities.”

The $30 million allocated for the KITE project will help complete the rehabilitation of two strategic access roads leading to some of the province’s most attractive but underdeveloped tourist destinations. Launched in 2020, KITE aims to position Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a premier tourist destination by improving infrastructure, supporting heritage conservation, and enhancing the capacity of both public institutions and private sector stakeholders in tourism.

In addition to roadworks, the new funds will support destination management, digital tourism platforms, and skills development for local communities, enabling residents to participate more actively in the growing tourism economy.

“The KITE project is encouraging responsible tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders,” said Kiran Afzal, Task Team Leader for the project. “This means better roads, improved tourist facilities, and more opportunities for local communities to benefit from the growth of the tourism economy. The project will create jobs, train local people, and preserve the country’s rich cultural heritage.”

The World Bank’s continued investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is seen as a vote of confidence in the province’s efforts to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive growth, and attract sustainable tourism.