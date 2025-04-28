Investor confidence helps PSX gain ground

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 1,100 points to 116,658

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday made strides on the heels of country’s fitting response to India’s belligerence after Pahalgam tragedy.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 1,100 points to 116,658 during early hours of trading.

Analysts say efforts toward normalization of situation after Pakistan’s firm stance on the recent Pahalgam incident have contributed to investor confidence.

Earlier on Friday, after a period of sharp decline triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions, the PSX once again moved to the positive zone.

On the fifth and final trading day of the business week, the stock exchange witnessed an upward trend at the start of the session.

With an increase of over 800 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index reached 115,844 points. Later, it closed at 115,469 points.