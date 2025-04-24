Bessent says IMF and World Bank need reform and there's an 'opportunity for a big deal' with China

He said the institutions “serve critical roles in the international system

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leveled harsh criticism at the operations of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday even as he tried to reassure nervous investors that the United States would maintain its global leadership role.

“America first does not mean America alone,” he said in a speech to the Institute of International Finance, where he also promised support for the multilateral banks’ core missions. “To the contrary, it is a call for deeper collaboration and mutual respect among trade partners.”

Although Bessent said the IMF and the World Bank are “falling short,” he did not call for the U.S. to withdraw from the institutions, as some conservatives had advocated in a Project 2025 proposal created by the Heritage Foundation.

He said the institutions “serve critical roles in the international system. And the Trump administration is eager to work with them — so long as they can stay true to their missions.”

It was the latest example of how Bessent, a former hedge fund manager who keeps a close eye on the financial markets, has tried to calm the economic turmoil as President Donald Trump tries to rewire international trade through aggressive tariffs. But his efforts to provide clarity have repeatedly bumped up against Trump, who has contradicted him on policy changes or suggested that more tariffs are coming in ways that have amplified a sense of uncertainty.

That same drama played out later on Wednesday as Trump suggested he would choose tariff rates if no deals were reached.

“By the way, if we don’t have a deal with a company or a country, we’re going to set the tariff,” Trump said from the Oval Office.

“That will happen, I would say, over the next couple of weeks ... over the next two, three weeks we’ll be setting the number.”

Trump’s launch and then delay of new tariffs has created uncertainty about his policy goals, with the U.S. president indicating that he both wants new agreements and tariff revenues in order to reduce income taxes.