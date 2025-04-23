China says US should stop threats, coercion if it wants an agreement on tariffs

Guo accused the US of continuing to exert "extreme pressure" even as it tried to reach an agreement

BEIJING (Reuters) – The US should stop making threats and resorting to coercion if it wants to make a deal, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday when asked about US President Donald Trump's remarks about potentially lower tariffs on China.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun accused the US of continuing to exert "extreme pressure" even as it tried to reach an agreement, saying that was not the right way to deal with China.

"This is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying. It is unpopular, unsustainable, and is facing growing resistance and opposition from more and more countries," Guo added.

When asked about Chinese Premier Li Qiang's letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Guo said China has maintained communication with all parties on the issue of tariffs.