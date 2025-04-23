FinMin Aurangzeb thanks World Bank for approving Country Partenership Framework

Both sides agreed on enhancing private sector investment to create more employment opportunities

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has thanked the World Bank for approving the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan.

During the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, the FM met with Vice President for South Asia at the World Bank Mr. Martin Raiser.

In the meeting, Aurangzeb expressed his gratitude for the approval of the 10-year CPF for Pakistan.

He also thanked the WB for its cooperation in economic reforms, digitisation, and the energy sector.

On this occasion, the finance minister underscored the need for swift implementation of the CPF and early finalisation of completed projects in specific sectors.

Both sides agreed on enhancing private sector investment to create more employment opportunities.

Moreover, Aurangzeb also emphasised an effective mechanism to remove bottlenecks in project completion and to accelerate the pace of work.

The finance minister also met with a delegation from Deutsche Bank and briefed them on the economic situation and fiscal and monetary developments.

Additionally, the FM met with Moody's commercial team in Washington, D.C where he briefed the team on Pakistan’s economic outlook, highlighting the fiscal and current account surplus, declining inflation, a stable exchange rate, and improved foreign exchange reserves.

He also shared updates on the issuance of Panda Bonds and agreed to continue discussions on potential future collaborations.

