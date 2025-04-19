Finance czar Aurangzeb off to US for IMF, World Bank meetings

He will also hold meetings with his counterparts from China, UK and Turkiye

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday flew off to the United States to attend the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

Finance ministers, bank executives and development experts from around the world will sit together for brainstorming on key economic issues from April 21 to 26.

Minister Aurangzeb will also meet senior officials of the World Bank, the IMF, global credit rating agencies and commercial and investment banks.

He will also hold meetings with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye as well as senior officials from the US State and Treasury Departments.

Besides, the finance minister will also attend the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

He is likely to take up the issue of 29pc tariff the Trump administration recently imposed on Pakistan’s goods.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the other day rising trade tensions and sweeping shifts in the global trading system will trigger downward revisions of the lender’s economic forecasts but no global recession is expected.