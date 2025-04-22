PSX scales above 119k amid rosy economic outlook

Benchmark KSE-100 Index surpassed 119,000 mark

Pakistan assures IMF of maintaining reform momentum

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness bulls rallying in the market on account of back-to-back positive news coming from the economic front on Tuesday.



The benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 119,217 points after gaining more than 800 points.

With Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s assurance to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to continue the IMF-guided reform agenda during the opening day of the World Bank Spring Meetings 2025, the market got a real shot in the arm.

On Monday, the PSX saw bulls continue their rally at the start of the week as it gained over 1,200 points during intra-day trading.

The benchmark KSE-100 touched 118,587 points after robust trading in the early hours.

Later, the trade somewhat slowed down and closed at 118,383 with a gain of 1,067 points against 117,315 of Friday last.

The KSE-100 index was closed at 117,315 with a gain of 414 points on Friday - the last business day of the week.

A WEEK OF GLEEFUL TRADE

Bullish trend persisted in the PSX in the past week. The key index rose to 117,013 points during early hours of trading on Thursday. Later, it closed at 116,901 – a gain of 801 points.

On Wednesday, it closed on bearish note but a day earlier, the PSX began trade on a positive note amid government’s announcement of economic gains. It closed at 116,775 mark with a gain of 385 points on Tuesday.

A week or so earlier, volatility could be seen in the PSX as the world was in the grip of heightened uncertainty sparked by tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump. Later, Trump announced 90-day reprieve, which paved the way for recovery of stocks the world over.

