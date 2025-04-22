Pakistan assures IMF of maintaining reform momentum

Aurangzeb meets IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington

Published On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 10:30:29 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of maintaining the reform momentum for economic development of the country.

He reiterated the commitment during a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. He thanked the IMF team for reaching a Staff-Level Agreement on the First Review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

He extended an invitation from the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Georgieva to visit the country.

The finance minister held crucial discussions with global leaders, including top officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, during his visit to Washington. The meetings focused on key issues such as economic reforms, climate resilience, and development projects in Pakistan.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its historical support to Pakistan and commended its leadership in developing a transformative CPF—a decade-long strategic roadmap centered around measurable impacts and outcomes.

He appreciated the World Bank’s ongoing assistance in crafting a comprehensive implementation strategy and action plan to operationalize the CPF while simultaneously enhancing overall efficiency.

The minister also provided a detailed overview of Pakistan’s macroeconomic turnaround and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring sustainable economic stability.

Aurangzeb also held a meeting with Robert Kaproth, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and briefed him on Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators.

He highlighted ongoing reforms in taxation, energy, privatization, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), pensions, and debt management. The minister underscored the significance of the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) in addressing Pakistan’s critical challenges, including population growth and climate resilience.