Swiss minister says no negotiations yet with US over trade

Switzerland was hit with steeper US tariffs than the European Union but later Trump reduced it

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said on Thursday there are no negotiations yet with the United States over trade following the US government's decision to announce tariffs last week.

Switzerland was shocked to initially be hit with steeper US import tariffs than the European Union, until President Donald Trump temporarily reduced most of the rates above 10% for nearly all countries on Wednesday.

That was an improvement for Switzerland, but coping with added trade barriers was never simple, Parmelin said.