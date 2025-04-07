Ontario announces 7.7 billion-dollar in tariff support

In-focus

TORONTO (Reuters) - Ontario will provide around C$11 billion ($7.7 billion) in relief to workers and businesses to help weather tariffs in Canada's largest province, Premier Doug Ford said in an X post on Monday.

The relief comes in the form of deferred taxes for businesses and a rebate for employers to help keep workers in jobs, a statement from the province said.

Canada was spared the Trump administration's broad global tariffs on April 2 but faces tariffs on steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. as well as on autos not compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

The federal government in March unveiled C$6.5 billion of financial aid to help companies tap new international markets, absorb the impact of losses, access easy loans and prevent layoffs. 

