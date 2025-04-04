Deputy PM Ishaq Dar for boosting trade ties with friendly countries

Business Business Deputy PM Ishaq Dar for boosting trade ties with friendly countries

The DPM chaired the 4th inter-ministerial meeting

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 01:12:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday directed that selected proposals should be finalised, reaffirming Pakistan’s priority to bolster economic, trade, and investment ties with friendly countries.

The DPM chaired the 4th inter-ministerial meeting, on investment project proposals with friendly countries. During the meeting, the committee reviewed briefs on potential investments in key sectors, including infrastructure, petroleum, trade, and information technology (IT), a DPM’s Office news release said.

The DPM also reiterated the government’s unwavering focus on enhancing strategic partnerships and fostering cross-sector collaboration.

SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries for Foreign Affairs, Petroleum, IT, and Economic Affairs, Chairman NHA, Special Secretary Finance & Petroleum, and senior officials from SIFC, MoFA, Communications, and other departments attended the meeting.

