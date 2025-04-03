PM Shehbaz likely to announce reduction in electricity prices today

IMF approved government request to reduce the basic electricity tariff by Re1

Thu, 03 Apr 2025 11:45:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to announce significant reduction in electricity prices on Thursday.

The prime minister will hold an important meeting with leading businessmen in Islamabad.

According to finance ministry sources, the meeting would be attended by cabinet members along with 336 business tycoons of the country.

The prime minister will take the businessmen into confidence regarding the reforms being introduced in the power sector.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a request from the government to reduce the basic electricity tariff by Re1.

Later, the government had requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to make electricity cheaper for the consumers across the country.

Earlier, the federal government had decided to maintain the price of petroleum products. It announced relief for electricity consumers.

Prime Minster Shehbaz is spearheading this package to provide major relief to the public in electricity prices through the financial capacity created by the difference in oil prices in the global market and other measures.