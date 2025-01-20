India allows 1 million tons of sugar exports this year

Mon, 20 Jan 2025 17:27:51 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has allowed mills to export 1 million metric tons of sugar during the current season to September 2025, the food minister said on Monday.

Reuters on Sunday reported that New Delhi was set to allow exports of 1 million tons of sugar during the 2024-25 season to help mills export surplus stocks from the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener and help prop up local prices.

