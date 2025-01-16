Finance Minister Aurangzeb discusses bilateral cooperation with Japanese envoy

Aurangzeb welcomed Ambassador Akamatsu upon assuming his diplomatic duties in Islamabad

Thu, 16 Jan 2025 12:29:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ambassador of Japan Akamatsu Shuichi on Thursday discussed economic reforms, bilateral relations and opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation.

Minister Aurangzeb welcomed Ambassador Akamatsu, who called on him here, upon assuming his diplomatic duties in Islamabad and appreciated Japan's long-standing partnership with Pakistan, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The finance minister briefed the Japanese ambassador on the Pakistan's macroeconomic stability, taxation, special economic zones, and ongoing reforms in the energy sector.

Minister Aurangzeb stated that the government was determined to continue its reform agenda, with a focus on issues such as population growth and the risks posed by climate change.