Eight Pakistani firms participate in Intersec 2025 business exhibition in Dubai

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 01:28:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Eight Pakistani firms are participating in the Intersec 2025 business exhibition in Dubai, the Pakistani embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Tuesday.

The 26th edition of Intersec, touted as the world’s largest business exhibition for security, safety and fire protection, is being held on Jan. 14 -16 at Dubai World Trade Center.

On Tuesday, Pakistani Consul-General Hussain Muhammad, along with Trade and Investment Counselor Ali Zeb Khan, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the exhibition.

“Pakistani companies, under the auspices of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), are participating in event to showcase their products,” the Pakistani embassy said in a statement.

“The Pakistani exhibitors expressed their satisfaction with the event arrangements and emphasized the significance of such platforms in enhancing Pakistan’s export potential to the UAE and other GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] markets.”

The development comes as Pakistan, faced with a prolonged economic crisis, has been making efforts to enhance trade with various countries in the region as well as to attract foreign investment to revive its $350 billion economy.

Policymakers in Pakistan consider the UAE an optimal export destination due to its geographical proximity, which minimizes transportation and freight costs while facilitating commercial transactions.

The Pakistani consul-general said the participation of Pakistani companies in global exhibitions like Intersec underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering trade ties and showcasing its capabilities in the safety sector.

“The event provides an ideal opportunity for Pakistani companies to explore the world market and make business connections,” he added.