Denmark to work with Pakistan to attract investments in addressing climate change: Envoy

Denmark, Pakistan are supporting each other in making their societies resilient

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf on Monday underscored the collaborative role of Denmark and SDPI in creating a conducive environment for climate action.

“Denmark is proud to work closely with SDPI to help Pakistan attract foreign investments in addressing climate change.”

He said this during the policy dialogue titled “Post COP Dialogue: Operationalization of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement – The Road from Baku to Belem, hosted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark, said a press release.

Ambassador Linulf said the efforts to mitigate climate change impacts and global warming would only succeed if the government of Pakistan secured a conducive environment for climate action.

Denmark and Pakistan, he said are supporting each other in making their societies more resilient.

However, the framework under which both governments cooperate is guided by meetings held at the conference of the parties (COPs) and forums under the umbrella of the United Nations.

The next climate regime would be based on trading on carbon emissions reduction enabling funding for climate adaptation, he said, adding, “Climate Change mitigation will rely on the internal climate action efforts that every individual will contribute.

Climate action starts with yourself as each one has to take steps like avoiding open garbage dumping, ensure tree plantation, select eco-friendly consumption practices, focus on RE, power solutions, energy-efficient buildings for less power consumption, and securing a long-term environment for foreign direct investment through carbon emissions trading.”

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, SDPI Executive Director, underscored the need for transparency and robust monitoring in carbon markets.

“We must establish independent accreditation bodies and align with international frameworks like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM),” he stated.

Suleri, highlighted key challenges in carbon trading, emphasizing the need for transparency and the establishment of a global carbon credit registry. He stressed the importance of implementing Articles 6.2, 6.4, and 6.8 of the Paris Agreement, which require corresponding adjustments for host countries.

Dr. Suleri proposed that carbon credits from initiatives like fossil fuel subsidy removal, renewable energy promotion, and clean cooking solutions could be leveraged for adaptation funding. He called for independent accreditation and certification bodies to facilitate compliance with emerging trade regimes like CBAM.