China's Geely Auto sets 2025 sales target of 2.71 million units

Business Business China's Geely Auto sets 2025 sales target of 2.71 million units

China's Geely Auto sets 2025 sales target of 2.71 million units

Follow on Published On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 20:02:55 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Geely Auto has set an annual sales target of 2.71 million units in 2025, CEO Gan Jiaoyue told investors in an online conference call on Thursday.

Zeekr, Geely's electric vehicle brand, aims to sell 320,000 cars this year, Zeekr's CEO An Conghui said.