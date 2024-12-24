Nordstrom to be acquired by Nordstrom family and a Mexican retail group in $6.25 billion deal

The acquiring group will also pick up more than $2 billion in Nordstrom debt

Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 12:37:13 PKT

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Century-old department store Nordstrom has agreed to be acquired and taken private by Nordstrom family members and a Mexican retail group in a $6.25 billion deal with the industry being squeezed by discount chains and other competition.

Public companies are under a lot more scrutiny and if private, the Nordstrom may have more leeway in reviving a department store chain that has been attempting to reinvigorate sales for years.

Nordstrom shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Nordstrom common stock, or about $4 billion in all, representing a 42% premium on the company’s stock as of March 18, when reports of a potential transaction was reported by the media.

The traditional department stores have suffered in the face of withering competition from giants like Walmart and Target, as well as a host of fast-fashion bands and Amazon.com. Nordstrom rivals Macy’s and Kohl’s have been pressured by major investors to make huge changes in order to return more profit to shareholders.

