Non-textile exports witness significant growth in first four months of fiscal year

Exports of non-textile products surged by 17.6%

Published On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 10:59:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Non-textile exports from Pakistan have experienced a notable increase during the first four months of the current fiscal year.

Exports of non-textile products surged by 17.6%, rising from $4.02 billion to $4.73 billion. The improvement in value-added goods has been highlighted as a key factor behind this growth.

The upward trend in exports reflected renewed confidence in international markets. Engineering goods exports rose by 31%, while cement exports increased by 12%.

The engineering sector saw remarkable growth in the export of industrial machinery, transport equipment, auto parts, and rubber tires.

Additionally, exports of jewelry and petroleum products surged by extraordinary rates ranging from 100% to 530%.