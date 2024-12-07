Economy stabilising due to govt policies: FinMin

Published On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 15:07:14 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal information Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Saturday that economy was stabilising due to the government’s robust policies.

Speaking at a ceremony of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce, Aurangzeb said that few steps were necessary in enhancing trade and investment in the country, adding that inflation was gradually decreasing due to economic policies.

Underscoring the importance of the private sector, the minister said the government would solve the longstanding problems faced by the private sector.

Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, he said the economy faced Rs190 billion on a daily basis as a result of public demonstration.

“We have stopped smuggled goods. Continuation of policies in all sectors is necessary for growth,” he added.

