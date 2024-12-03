Pakistan enhances trade with Uzbekistan amid investment push in Central Asia

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev, and Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Monday discussed avenues to enhance business opportunities and trade relations as Islamabad seeks to enhance investment ties with the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Pakistan is pushing to consolidate its role as a pivotal trade and transit hub connecting the landlocked Central Asian states with the rest of the world, leveraging its strategic geographical position.

In recent weeks, there has been a flurry of visits, investment talks and economic activity between officials from Pakistan and the Central Asian nations.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed a $1 billion deal to increase bilateral trade in February 2023 at the eighth meeting of the Inter-governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation in Tashkent.

The agreement was aimed at encouraging the exchange of goods and services. The outgoing Uzbek Ambassador to Islamabad, Oybek Usmanov, said in September this year the countries were aiming to announce a $1 billion trade and industrial cooperation roadmap in the near future.

“Both sides agreed to work closely to unlock the full potential of their relationship,” a statement from the Pakistani commerce ministry said after Khan’s meeting with Tukhtayev, who was appointed in October.

During the discussion, Khan expressed his admiration for Uzbekistan’s infrastructure and rapid development.

“The progress in Uzbekistan is remarkable, and I was particularly impressed by its railway system,” the minister said, underscoring the importance of learning from Uzbekistan’s advancements.

Khan also highlighted newly launched flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, noting that their high occupancy rates were a “sign of significant potential for collaboration.”

“He identified religious tourism and other sectors as areas ripe for growth and called for further efforts to facilitate travel. Stressing the need for a streamlined visa process, he advocated measures to ensure genuine visitors while maintaining rigorous scrutiny,” the commerce ministry said.

Khan proposed partnerships with local airlines to boost trade and travel connectivity and suggested organizing business-to-business (B2B) interactions during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Uzbekistan, the dates of which have not yet been confirmed.

“The idea of holding a business forum during the visit also featured prominently in their discussions,” the commerce ministry added.

“Ambassador Tukhtayev agreed on the untapped potential of bilateral trade, emphasizing sectors like agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. He reassured the minister of the Uzbek Embassy’s round-the-clock availability to facilitate coordination and promote business ties,” the statement added.