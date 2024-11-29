Weekly inflation decelerates to 5.13pc in Pakistan

Business Business Weekly inflation decelerates to 5.13pc in Pakistan

Out of 51 items, prices of 12 increased, nine decreased and 30 items remained stable

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Nov 2024 17:11:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP):The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), decelerated to 5.13 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the week ended on November 28 as compared to corresponding week of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The inflation, witnessed a decrease of 0.03 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week under review as compared to the last week as it was recorded at 324.00 points as compared to 324.11 points respectively.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed increase of 0.06 per cent and went up to 318.60 points from last week’s 318.40 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732 to 22,888 also increased by 0.02 whereas it remained constant for consumption group from Rs 22,889-29,517. However, the inflation for consumption groups from Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 decreased by 0.02 percent and 0.06 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53%) items increased, 09 (17.65%) items decreased and 30 (58.82%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (3.78%), tomatoes (2.23%), pulse gram (1.60%), pulse masoor (1.38%), rice basmati broken (1.15%), gur (0.59%), pulse mash (0.53%) and pulse moong (0.25%).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included potatoes (3.34%), garlic (1.69%), bananas (1.13%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.99%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.93%), mustard oil (0.91%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.77%), eggs (0.65%), washing soap (0.53%) and lpg (0.20%).

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included wheat flour (35.17%), chilies powder (20.00%), diesel (13.92%), petrol (11.64%), tea lipton (9.91%), rice basmati broken (9.37%), pulse masoor (9.14%), bread (5.99%), electricity charges for Q1 (5.07%), cooking oil 5 litre (2.13%) and sugar (1.71%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included, ladies sandal (75.09%), pulse gram (66.40%), tomatoes (42.08%), pulse moong (38.38%), powdered milk (25.74%), beef (23.74%), gas charges for Q1 ( 15.52%), garlic (15.33%), shirting (15.27%), cooked daal (14.78%), mutton (14.73%) and georgette (13.07%).