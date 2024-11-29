Gold prices increase by Rs2,100 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,800

ISLAMABAD ( APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,100 and was sold at Rs277,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs275,200, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,800 to Rs237,740 from Rs235,940 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs217,928 from Rs216,278.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,661from $2,640, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by one paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.04.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279.10 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs1.17 to close at Rs293.99 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by two paisa and closed at Rs1.85, whereas an increase of Rs1.75 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.49 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 351.74.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by on paisa and closed at Rs 75.70 while the Saudi Riyal decreased by two paisa to close at Rs74.01.