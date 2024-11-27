Pakistan, China ink MoUs worth $250m to boost agriculture, food processing

Business Business Pakistan, China ink MoUs worth $250m to boost agriculture, food processing

Creating opportunities for direct connections and long-term partnerships.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 09:28:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Radio Pakistan) - Pakistan and China have signed thirteen MoUs on fostering joint ventures in animal fodder, fruits and vegetables processing sectors.

The MoUs valued at 250 million US dollars were signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies in Beijing.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi witnessed signing ceremony.

In his remarks, the Ambassador highlighted strong trade ties between Pakistan and China and emphasised strategic importance of agriculture and food processing sectors.

He said that the event underscored Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to bolster its trade relationship with China, focusing on creating opportunities for direct connections and long-term partnerships.