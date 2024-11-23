SBP honours Baba Guru Nanak by unveiling commemorative coin

Around 10,000 Sikhs visited Pakistan to mark the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has unveiled a commemorative coin of Rs55 to mark the 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The SBP has issued a coin on the directives of the federal government to pay tribute to Baba Guru Nanak.

The coin made of copper, nickel, and bronze has 13.5 gram weight. It features a crescent moon and a five-pointed star on the obverse side, with the inscription "Islamic Republic of Pakistan" above it.

On the reverse side, there is an image of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji's monument with the inscription of the words "555th Birthday Celebrations." At the base of the coin, the years 1469-2024 are engraved.

The SBP said that the state of Pakistan is the heir to diverse religious identities.

Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith tradition, was born on the land that is now part of Pakistan. The tradition has millions of adherents worldwide. Its holy shrines are located in Pakistan.

The Central Bank has announced that the coin will be available at its field office exchange counters on Monday.

The birth anniversary celebration of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji concluded on Wednesday. A report says around 10,000 Sikhs visited Pakistan to participate in the celebrations.