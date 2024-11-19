Hotels, restaurants, food points permitted to open till 10pm

Business Business Hotels, restaurants, food points permitted to open till 10pm

Environment Protection Department issues notification

Published On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 01:29:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - With mitigation of smog, the Punjab government has allowed hotels, restaurants, eateries and all food points to open till 10pm, against its earlier order to keep them open till 8pm, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

There will be no timing restriction on home delivery or take away service, a notification has been issued with this regard.

According to Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab, the air quality in the province, particularly in Lahore and Multan, the most affected cities by smog some two days ago, has improved, though it has not dropped from the hazardous level.

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab has issued a notification to extend the timing of the eateries and ordered all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement new schedule.

In the notification it has been directed that the operators must comply with the smog SOPs, and ensure keeping the environment clean and avoid activities that may attribute to spoiling the atmosphere.

