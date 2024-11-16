IMF seeks strict implementation to meet targets as it concludes biannual visit

Discussions also held with provinces, private sector

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued its communique on Saturday after concluding meetings with Pakistani authorities.

According to the communique, mission chief Nathan Porter led the IMF team during negotiations with Pakistani authorities from Nov 12-15 in which talks were also held with the provincial governments and private sector.

It further said that interaction with Pakistani side on the economic matters remained positive, adding that the IMF team visited Pakistan for biannual review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in which economic reforms, policies and overall performance of the government was reviewed.

“The negotiations with Pakistani higher-ups remained positive overall. The government is determined to collect tax from those sectors which were hitherto untaxed. Greater role of provinces for social protection and development also came under discussion,” said Nathan Porter.

He said challenges and reforms in energy sector were also discussed, adding that several sectors required enhanced input from the private sector and limited role of the government.

“The government strictly needs to implement targets agreed under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” he added.

He went on to say that performance of the government will be highlighted in meeting with the IMF executive board while confirming mission’s first quarterly visit in 2025.

