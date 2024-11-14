Gold prices dip by Rs5,500 to Rs266,400 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs4,716

ISLAMABAD ( APP):The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs5,500 and was sold at Rs266,400 on Thursday against its sale at Rs271,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs4,716 to Rs228,395 from Rs233,111 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs209,362 from Rs213,685.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3250 and Rs2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $55 to $2,552 from $2,607, the Association reported.