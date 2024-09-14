In-focus

China to open anti-dumping probe on halogenated butyl rubber imports from Canada, Japan, India

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Saturday the country will begin an anti-dumping investigation into halogenated butyl rubber imported from Canada, Japan, and India from Saturday.

Halogenated butyl rubber is commonly used in the production of tires, pharmaceutical stoppers, sealants and other products. 

