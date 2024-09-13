All matters with IMF resolved smoothly: Aurangzeb

IMF board meeting to approve loan programme on 25th

Published On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 02:20:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said all matters with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been resolved smoothly.

In a statement, the minister said Pakistan is moving towards development after achieving economic stabilisation.

The Finance Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's team, the IMF negotiating team, and the relevant institutions, for their crucial role in this regard.

The finance minister said these matters will be finalised at the IMF board meeting during this month. He said the reduction in the policy rate will increase investment and business activities in the country.

The finance minister also noted that the rise in economic activities will create job opportunities.

Meanwhile, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting to approve Pakistan's loan programme will be held on September 25, confirmed Director Communications Julia Kozek.

Pakistan has fulfilled all the pre-conditions for the final approval of the International Monetary Fund's $7 billion bailout package, after which the executive board meeting is likely to be convened on September 25.